Student stabbed at high school in Santa Cruz County: Sheriff

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – A high school in Santa Cruz County is on lockdown after a student was stabbed on Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Around 2:20 p.m., authorities responded to Aptos High.
Sheriff’s say they believe this was an isolated incident.
At this time, the school is on lockdown and officials are searching for the suspect on campus.
The sheriff’s office posted to Twitter saying, ‘Parents can stage at the Sheriff’s Office service center at Cabrillo College next to the softball field.’
No other details have been released at this time.
Check back for updates.