OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A student was stabbed Wednesday at Skyline High School, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The reported stabbing was just after 11:30 a.m., OPD stated.

“OPD Officers and the Oakland Fire Department (OFD) arrived and located one victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” OPD stated. “This is still an active investigation and there are no further details at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.