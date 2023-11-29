(KRON) — A Santa Rosa High School student was stabbed after a fight involving two students on campus Wednesday morning, Santa Rosa High School Principal Dr. Mark Ryan said in a letter. The stabbing happened before classes began.

Two students were fighting near the football and baseball fields, and one of them was carrying a large kitchen knife in his waistband, according to the letter. The student stabbed the other student in his side and back.

The student carrying the knife was seen on school surveillance cameras leaving campus. As of Wednesday afternoon, that student has not been found, according to the principal.

The victim called a family member after being stabbed. The family took him to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The parent of the injured student notified school staff about 30 minutes after the stabbing took place, Ryan said. The school was not placed under lockdown because the student with the knife had already exited campus.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating the stabbing with the help of staff from Santa Rosa High School staff and the Santa Rosa City High School District. KRON4 is awaiting a statement from SRPD.

This story will be updated.