Student struck by car in front of San Leandro High

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A student was struck by a car while crossing the crosswalk in front of San Leandro High School Wednesday afternoon, school officials said.

The accident occurred in front of San Leandro High School on Bancroft Avenue at Blossom Way around 3:10 p.m., 30 minutes after student dismissal.

Officials said a sophomore at San Leandro High was crossing Bancroft in the crosswalk and was hit by a northbound car, driven by a senior at San Leandro High.

In attempt to avoid the collision, the driver hit two parked cars before their entire car flipped over.

The pedestrian was conscious and stable and was transported by paramedics to Eden Hospital trauma center. The victim was accompanied by family members.

The driver of the car was checked by paramedics on site and released to family members.

Initial reports from the San Leandro Police Department do not show excessive speed to be a factor.

No other details were immediately available.