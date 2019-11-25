Student taken into custody after incident at USF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A University of San Francisco student has been taken into custody after an incident at the university.

According to USF officials, an alert sent late Sunday “sparked campus-wide concern” and students had come forward concerned “about a fellow student’s message and posts on social media.”

University officials said there was never an active shooter on campus.

“Public Safety collaborated with SFPD and our student was taken into custody. We will continue to work with all involved and understand that this is a very difficult situation for our community,” USF tweeted in a statement Monday.

After-hours mental health support and consultation is available by calling ProtoCall at 415-422-6352 and pressing option 2.

No other details on this incident were released.

