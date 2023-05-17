(KRON) — Law enforcement units are on the campus of Willow Glen High School in San Jose amid reports of a student with a firearm on campus, according to the San Jose Police Department. Two school resource officers arrested a student after a brief foot pursuit and a loaded ghost gun was found on his person, police said.

“Thanks to the quick actions of these on-campus School Resource Offices, this gun was seized and possibly prevented a tragic event from occurring,” police said on Twitter.

Officers will remain in the area while an investigation is conducted. There is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.