Students march in San Francisco to demand action on climate change

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – On Friday, hundreds of students took to the streets of San Francisco demanding action on climate change.

They called it a climate strike — Students started marching from Embarcadero Plaza through Downtown San Francisco.

They carried signs reading, ‘There is no planet B,’ and ‘Future on fire,’ as well as cardboard decorated with flames to represent the wildfires burning in California.

Some say it’s a subject serious enough to skip school over.

They demand that adults in power, namely politicians, take action, such as passing the Green New Deal and the $3.5 trillion budget bill that would pay for things to help curb climate change such as expanding green energy.

To underscore their point that their futures are on the line, they held a die in front of the federal building. One of the organizers of the protest was 18-year-old Hannah Estrada.

Most of those chanting and marching were high school age but some were as young as 11.