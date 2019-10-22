Students pack UC Berkeley auditorium to hear from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

BERKELEY (KRON) – UC Berkeley students packed an auditorium on Monday to hear from Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She’s the university’s featured guest in a lecture series hosted by the university’s School of Law.

She talked about her childhood, her education, her family and what she’s most proud of.

About 2,000 students filled the auditorium and lined up for hours before RBG took the stage.

A standing ovation from students who filled a UC Berkeley auditorium for a chance to see Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who assured the crowd that she is doing very well after beating cancer four times now at the age of 86.

She is still doing planks and push-ups at the gym. She told the law students that life is about balance.

“I think it was an appreciation that there is more to life than law school, that accounts for how I did,” Ginsburg said.

Ginsburg told the crowd why she married her husband, Marty Ginsburg, after law school.

“Marty was the first boy I ever dated who cared that I had a brain,” Ginsburg said.

Ginsburg was one of nine women in her Harvard Law school class of 500 students.

She smiled when hearing that UC Berkeley’s Law School is 60-percent women.

“Overjoyed, yes, that at long last women are welcome at the bar and on the bench,” Ginsburg said.

She was asked what piece of advice was most helpful to her and she said it came from her mother in law just minutes before her wedding.

“It helps every now and then to be a little deaf, so if an unkind or thoughtless word is spoken you just tune out. You don’t hear it. Now that is advice I have followed not only in a marriage of 56 years but also to this day in dealing with my colleagues,” Ginsburg said.

Ginsburg received a standing ovation when she entered and exited the stage.

Students here say it was an honor to see and to hear from her.