SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the first full day the kids at Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose will be back in class since Friday’s deadly crash killed their schoolmate.

There are candles and flowers at the roadside memorial just down the street from the school.

The 8-year-old boy and his babysitter were walking in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by a driver on Friday morning as they were walking to school.

The child died from his injuries. The woman reportedly has a broken leg.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

KRON ON is streaming live

They do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role.

Speeding is being looked at. The case has been handed over to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office to see if the driver might face charges.