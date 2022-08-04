CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week.

To be eligible, you must be 18 or older and live or work in the county. Students who are eligible are those who are enrolled in a minimum of nine units and attend one of these colleges in Contra Costa County:

CSU Eastbay (Concord Campus)

Contra Costa College

Diablo Valley College, Pleasant Hill

Diablo Valley College, San Ramon

Los Medanos College

Saint Mary’s College

The program says recipients must otherwise drive along to/from their employment location and/or one of the listed colleges. You must agree to complete a brief survey to assess the effectiveness of the giveaway.

To see if you are eligible to receive the free $25 pre-loaded Clipper card, apply on 511 Contra Costa’s website. For workers, apply here. For students, apply here.

KRON On is streaming news live now

You cannot receive the incentive if you have received any prior 511 Contra Costa promotions from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.