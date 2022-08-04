SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose and San Francisco are the metros where the most people are buying luxury cars, according to a study from LendingTree.

The study was based on auto loan inquiries made with lending tree for the past two years, and found that Bavarian Motor Works, representing 17.5% of all inquiries, is the most popular luxury car make, followed by Tesla, which was headquartered in the Bay Area until recently.

Some 39.5% of San Jose’s auto loan inquires were for luxury makes. That’s neck and neck with No. 2 San Francisco, where 39.4% of the requests were for luxury makes. Los Angeles came in third, at 39.4%, and Miami was the city outside of California that was highest, at 35.1%. San Diego was No. 9 on the list, with 30.3% of inquiries.

None of the bottom ten metros for luxury auto loan inquiries were in California, which was No. 1 of all states, with 32.4% of all auto loan inquiries being for luxury makes (though there was a higher percentage in the District of Columbia).

Mercedez-Benz was the third most popular luxury car brand, followed by Audi, Lexis, Cadillac, Acura, Infiniti, Land Rover and Porsche, but the top two models were both Teslas: Model 3 and Model Y.