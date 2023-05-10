(KRON) — Stulsaft Park in Redwood City is closed due to police activity, according to the Redwood City Police Department. The activity is also impacting the 3700 block of Farm Hill Boulevard. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the activity, an FBI spokesperson confirmed to KRON4.

The Belmont Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation, officials said.

“The FBI is working with the Belmont PD this morning,” a spokesperson said. “We are providing forensic support with our evidence response team.”

The park is closed currently but is expected to reopen later this morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.