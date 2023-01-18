Landon Callahan, 44, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 (Suisun City Police Department).

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old at-risk man is reported missing, according to the Suisun City Police Department’s Facebook page. Landon Callahan was last seen on the 1100 block of Partridge Place at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Callahan is described as a Black man, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, basketball shorts and blue shoes with white stripes.

He is described as at-risk due to his ongoing medical needs, according to police. Callahan frequently works out at the In-Shape gym near the 500 block of Coot Lane.

Police say if you have information about Callahan’s location, please call Suisun City police at 707-421-7373.