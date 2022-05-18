SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A cross, candles and flowers mark the site of a roadside memorial where 15-year-old James Rabara was killed by a hit-and-run driver. It happened Saturday at around 2:14 a.m. at the intersection of Emperor Drive at Highway 12 in Suisun City.

“It’s difficult to comprehend anytime we lose a life but especially one so young,” Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District Spokesperson Jaden Baird said.

Baird says Rabara was a student at Armijo High School. He talks about support services available for those who are in mourning.

“Our hearts really do go out to the family that has been affected by this hit-and-run,” Baird continued. “It has really taken a toll on the entire district, especially the sites. We are offering all we can to support both the family and the students who were close with James.”

The superintendent sent KRON4 a statement that reads:

“The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District, our staff, and our students are deeply saddened over the tragic loss of James Rabara. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family members and friends.”

Residents are also mourning the loss of the teen. Richard Zacarias lives a short distance from the scene of the deadly collision and was sadden to learn that the teen lost his life.

“I got a candle over there for him,” Zacarias said. “It’s someone’s son. A mother’s child. It could happen to anybody.”

Investigators with the Suisun Police Department say that Rabara was walking home after visiting with friends when he was hit by a vehicle.

The driver did not stop. There are no cameras at the intersection. However, Suisun police officials say they are following up on several leads in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suisun Police at 707-421-7373.