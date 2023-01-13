SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, U.S. Marshals took a man into custody suspected of shooting and killing another man last month in Suisun City.

Martinez resident Richard Klein, 51, was located in Rosarito, Mexico, and arrested on Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., according to Suisun City police. He was extradited back to the U.S. and is awaiting transport back to Solano County, officials said.

On Dec. 15 around 9:50 p.m., Klein allegedly shot and killed another man on the 1200 block of Potrero Circle.

Officers arrived on scene and said they found the 37-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he ultimately died.

Klein has been charged with homicide and will face additional felony charges, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Suisun Police Department at 707-421-7373.