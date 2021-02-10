Suisun City police arrest teacher accused of sexually assaulting 3rd grader

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (BCN) – A 54-year-old Fairfield man who taught at Suisun City Elementary School was arrested Friday for alleged sexual abuse of a third-grade student in 2016 and 2017.

Investigators are working to identify other possible victims, Suisun City police said Tuesday.

Stephen Gallagher was served with a warrant following an investigation of sexual abuse that allegedly occurred with a student in his class between May 2016 and March 2017.

Anyone with information about the case or knowledge of possible victims is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Snyder at (707) 421-7373 or jsnydersuisun.com.

