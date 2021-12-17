Suisun City police investigate possible homicide

SUISUN CITY (BCN) — Suisun City police in Solano County are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive late Thursday as a possible homicide, according to a social media post by police.

The 2:31 a.m. post reports that officers responded to an 8:37 p.m. report of an unresponsive man on the ground in the 4500 block of Olive Avenue. Paramedics responded and provided treatment to the man, but he died of his injuries.

Police are investigating the case as a possible homicide and encourage anyone with information about this case to call investigators at (707) 421-7373.

