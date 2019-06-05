Summer-like temperatures to heat up Bay Area again

Get ready for another scorcher in the Bay Area!
We’re still technically in spring, but temperatures are going to feel a lot like summer on Wednesday.
Today you can expect very warm temperatures inland again, ranging from 95 and 96 in Livermore and Concord, respectively.
Temperatures along the coast will remain warm, with areas including Half Moon Bay at 69 and San Francisco reaching 73 degrees.
“This will result in moderate heat risk for those in the interior valleys who are sensitive to heat,” according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.
With another day of hot temperatures, weather officials are reminding people to never leave children or pets inside unattended vehicles.
Also, keep an eye out for hot pavement especially when walking your pets.
A cool-down trend across the region is expected Thursday, before things will warm up again just in time for the weekend.
