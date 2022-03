SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A Caltrain fire has halted BART service in San Bruno going towards SFO and Millbrae on Saturday, officials say.

The incident happened around 11 p.m.

The start of the fire is still being under investigation.

Mutual aid was provided for the ongoing passengers by SamTrans.

Officials say the fire will not impact Sunday services, BART stated in a tweet.