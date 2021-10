SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The United States Coast Guard is on site at a San Francisco marina where a sunk ship has leaked fuel into the bay.

Officials say a 34-foot vessel sank in its slip at the Hyde Street Marina Pier near Fisherman’s Warf Wednesday morning.

Three layers of containment boom and absorbent pads were used after a sheen was observed.

The max potential of diesel fuel aboard the vessel is 260 gallons.

There was no word as to how the boat sunk.