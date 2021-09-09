Sunnyvale chase leads to arrest

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – Sunnyvale police have arrested a man after he evaded police and was later found in possession of a loaded assault rifle.

32-year-old Ryan Ledbetter fled a traffic stop near Old San Francisco Avenue and South Wolfe Road on September 1.

His unoccupied Nissan pickup truck was later found on the 400 block of Pin Oak Drive and his car was searched.

Officials found a loaded SKS 7.62 assault rifle with over 30 rounds of ammunition, along with dugs and stolen property.

Ledbetter was already on probation for carrying a loaded gun with a controlled substance and had another felony no-bail warrant out for violating that probation.

On Tuesday Sunnyvale detectives located Ledbetter in Milpitas. Ledbetter was arrested without incident and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for a no-bail felony warrant and an additional $500,000 felony warrant for evading police, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and various other weapons and illegal drug violations.