SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A husband and wife were arrested in Sunnyvale on Wednesday after police found a large haul of weapons and stolen vehicles at their home, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

Police received word that Anthony Gilbert, a convicted felon, was manufacturing weapons and currency at his home. After investigating Gilbert for months, police served a search warrant at his home on Waverly Street on Wednesday.

DPS found a stash of handguns, shotguns, rifles and a grenade launcher. An image from police (above) shows more than a dozen weapons, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and body armor.

Police also found drugs, paraphernalia, and “several” vehicles confirmed to be stolen. Gilbert and Melissa Stansberry were arrested and jailed for weapons and vehicle code violations and child endangerment.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call DPS at (408) 730-7134 or email mfrancis@sunnyvale.ca.gov.