Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS

Sunnyvale crash suspect charged with hate crime

Bay Area

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:
Sunnyvale crash suspect charged with hate crime

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Prosecutors have filed new hate crime charges against an Army veteran accused of eight counts of attempted murder after police said he deliberately plowed his car into pedestrians at a California crosswalk last month.

Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office spokesman Sean Webby said Thursday that two hate crime allegations will be filed against 34-year-old Isaiah Joel Peoples, a veteran of the Iraq war.

Police say Peoples showed no remorse and told investigators he intentionally drove into pedestrians in Sunnyvale.

A 9-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were among the injured.

The girl remains hospitalized on life support.

Peoples’ mother said her son has struggled with PTSD.

A hearing in the case was set for later Thursday.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories