Sunnyvale crash suspect charged with hate crime

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Prosecutors have filed new hate crime charges against an Army veteran accused of eight counts of attempted murder after police said he deliberately plowed his car into pedestrians at a California crosswalk last month.
Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office spokesman Sean Webby said Thursday that two hate crime allegations will be filed against 34-year-old Isaiah Joel Peoples, a veteran of the Iraq war.
Police say Peoples showed no remorse and told investigators he intentionally drove into pedestrians in Sunnyvale.
A 9-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were among the injured.
The girl remains hospitalized on life support.
Peoples’ mother said her son has struggled with PTSD.
A hearing in the case was set for later Thursday.
