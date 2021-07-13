Sunnyvale fencing coach arrested for allegedly molesting underage student

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A fencing coach in Sunnyvale has been arrested and charged with oral copulation with his underage student.

The Sunnyvale Police Department said the suspect, 49-year-old Ra’ad Rabieh, had been grooming the victim over several years by purchasing her gifts and treating her differently than his other fencing students.

Rabieh is accused of sexually molesting her when she turned 17 years old, with most of the interactions happening at his Sunnyvale apartment and some while traveling out of state for fencing competitions, according to police.

Rabieh owns The International Fencing Academy at 1326 S Mary Avenue. Anyone who has information about this case or may have been a victim can contact Detective Shillito at 408-730-7138.