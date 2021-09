SUNNYVALE, Calif. (BCN) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is reporting a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning that is causing traffic congestion on a nearby thoroughfare.

The department issued an alert at 7:42 a.m. about the fire in the 500 block of East Remington Drive that is causing delays on the highly trafficked El Camino Real in both directions.

No other information about the fire was immediately available.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.