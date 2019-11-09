Sunnyvale high school senior creates robot to help firefighters, first responders

(KRON) — For Aryia Dattamajumdar, a senior at Fremont High school in Sunnyvale, watching the dangers of wildfires sparked something in her brain.

“Watching the news seemed like the Paradise wildfire… it was like ‘OK I got to do something not just a clothing drive or some kind of money, how can I help these firefighters and search and rescue teams?”

So she launched her science project to help out firefighters and first responders.

“It’s a drone and robot to help out in search and rescue,” she said.

The high school senior said she went down to the fire department and asked them what they need, then tailored her system accordingly.

“The way that this helps them is that instead of having a human going into these hazmat situations, you could have this amazing robotic system actually go in there and see what’s going on,” Dattamajumdar said. “Like where’s the lost object you’re looking for, let’s say you’re looking for a dog – this robot could go in there and do that.”

Dattamajumdar is the winner of the Davidson Award for her invention, not to mention a celeb in her own right – as one of this year’s best and brightest students for Forbes magazine.

As for the future – you can say that for Aryia, the sky’s the limit.