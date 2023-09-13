(KRON) — A Sunnyvale man was apprehended by Stanford Department of Public Safety deputies after activating a GEAR (Global Electronic Auto Recovery) bike and charged with grand theft, resisting arrest, possession of weapons on school grounds, possession of burglary tools, and possession of controlled substances.

Law enforcement was alerted to the activation of a GEAR bike (bait bike) on the evening of Sunday, September 10 at the Avery Aquatics Center in Stanford. The suspect, a 40-year-old Sunnyvale resident, was tracked by deputies as he fled the scene with the GEAR bike, hiding in a eucalyptus grove off Palm Drive.

According to deputies, the suspect was apprehended after a foot chase.

While searching for the suspect, the deputies found the suspect’s items: burglary tools, a fixed-blade knife, methamphetamine, and a replica firearm. According to deputies, the replica firearm was an empty lighter that closely resembled a genuine firearm.

The Stanford University Department of Public Safety utilizes GEAR bikes to aid in the prevention of bike thefts and recovery of stolen bicycles across the campus.