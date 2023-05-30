(KRON) — A Sunnyvale man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a girl who was not yet a teenager, according to the Mountain View Police Department. Officers with Mountain View PD performed a routine traffic stop on May 11 at around 7:30 a.m.

A silver Ford sedan was stopped for numerous vehicle code violations, police said. Upon approaching the car, officers noticed that the man driving appeared nervous. There was also a young girl in the car.

The officer sensed that something was wrong, so he asked both the driver and the girl to get out of the car. While investigating the officer learned that the adult man was allegedly in a relationship with the girl, who is still a child.

The man was identified as Josue Alavez Garcia, 19, of Sunnyvale. He was detained and subsequently arrested on May 29 on a warrant following a review of the case by the Santa Clara County DA’s Office. Garcia was arrested on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

The girl was returned to her home in Mountain View following the initial traffic stop.