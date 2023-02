SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Safety is searching for a man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Soonil Kil was driving near Fremont Avenue and Mary Avenue when he was last spotted around 1:00 p.m. He was driving a blue Lexus SUV with the California license plate 4ZBP461.

View images of Kim and the car below.

Sunnyvale DPS characterized Kim as at-risk. Anyone who sees him is asked to call (408) 730-7180.