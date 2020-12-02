Sunnyvale minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – Sunnyvale will be increasing the minimum wage in the New Year.

Starting Jan. 1, 2021, the new wage will be raised $.25 to $16.30.

The Sunnyvale City Council adopted an ordinance in 2016 to increase the minimum wage on a schedule:

July 1, 2016: $11

Jan. 1, 2017: $13

Jan. 1, 2018: $15

Jan. 1, 2019: $15.65

Jan. 1, 2020: $16.05

An annual adjustment based on inflation started on Jan. 1, 2019. Any increased will be based on the previous year’s Consumer Price Index from San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward regional index.

