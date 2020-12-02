Sunnyvale minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – Sunnyvale will be increasing the minimum wage in the New Year.
Starting Jan. 1, 2021, the new wage will be raised $.25 to $16.30.
The Sunnyvale City Council adopted an ordinance in 2016 to increase the minimum wage on a schedule:
- July 1, 2016: $11
- Jan. 1, 2017: $13
- Jan. 1, 2018: $15
- Jan. 1, 2019: $15.65
- Jan. 1, 2020: $16.05
An annual adjustment based on inflation started on Jan. 1, 2019. Any increased will be based on the previous year’s Consumer Price Index from San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward regional index.
