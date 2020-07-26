Sunnyvale officers rescue 7 baby ducks, mama from storm drain

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – Everything is going to be ok, don’t go quackers Sunnyvale!

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety successfully rescued seven baby ducks and their mama from a storm drain.

Officers Pace and Kuhlmann used a disinfectant wipe container to catch the group as the mama duck quacked at them to hurry.

The department thanks the community for reporting this incident.

They posted to their Facebook page a reminder that ‘it’s still wildlife nesting season which means you’ll be seeing more ducks and geese with their babies on our roadways. Please slow down for wildlife and be kind and patient as they pass.’

Latest Stories: