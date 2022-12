SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Rod Poitras was last seen leaving his home in Sunnyvale on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 12 p.m., according to a tweet from Sunnyvale DPS. He left home in his purple Nissan pickup truck, CA license plate number 5R89398.

Anyone who sees Poitras is asked to call (408) 730-7180.