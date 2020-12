SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – Proactive police work lead to an arrest in Sunnyvale when officers uncovered over 200 firearms in a suspect’s storage unit.

Police announced the arrest on social media Tuesday afternoon, “Proactive police work leads to arrest of felon and confiscation of over 200 firearms.”

Officers were doing the proactive police work near Wolfe Road when they stopped someone on felony probation.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

