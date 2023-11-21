SUNOL, Calif. (KRON) – The small, East Bay town of Sunol has attracted a lot of attention for the school district’s decision to limit the types of flags that can be flown on campus. In response, a recall effort has been launched against two school board members.

Back in September, two of three members of the Sunol Glen Unified School District board voted to only allow the American flag and the California flag to be flown over the district’s one school. The decision prevents the school from flying a Pride flag.

A board meeting became very heated, and the two board members, Linda Hurley and Ryan Jergensen, have received a lot of blowback for that decision.

This past Saturday, a group called “United for Sunol Glen” launched an effort to recall Hurley and Jergensen. On their website, they claim that the pair are “obstructing civil discourse by silencing opposing voices” and that they need to be recalled in order to “restore order, respect, and good governance to our school board.”

In a statement to KRON4 on Tuesday, Ryan Jergensen said,

“It is disappointing to see a very small number of activists – many from outside our community – continue to try to divide us in order to politicize our small school. Our students and staff deserve better than this.

“Over the course of the last several months, my wife, children and I have been threatened and harassed at school in an obvious attempt to bully and intimidate. I will not let the bullies win, and I intend to fight their recall effort vigorously.”

KRON4 has reached out to Linda Hurley but has not yet heard back. The recall organizers says it is currently in the process of putting together the recall paperwork.