SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly followed a teenager through the Sunset District last week.

The victim’s father spoke exclusively with KRON4 and tells us how their family’s quick thinking helped save their teenage girl. “What’s this guy thinking? Rapist? Kidnapper? I don’t know what he wanted to do right? Stalker?” said King Lei, victim’s father.

King Lei received a frightening phone call on Thursday from his teenage daughter. His daughter said she just got into her car near Noriega Street and 20th Avenue in San Francisco’s Sunset District and was being closely followed by a suspect in an SUV.

“Luckily she was smart enough. She didn’t drive home. She drove around in circles in the area, maybe for a half mile. She said okay this guy is following me,” said Lei.

Lei’s daughter, who didn’t speak on camera for safety reasons, said she took multiple turns, some without turn signals. The suspect remained close behind mimicking her every move.

Lei said he and his wife quickly sprang into action while on the phone with police and gave their daughter a safe meeting place. When he saw his daughter approach the intersection, the suspect was still following her.

“I make a U-turn in the middle of them and kind of stop them and gave her like a couple blocks head start on the phone. I said go now, just go back home,” said Lei. Lei got out of his car to confront the man in the SUV but said the suspect quickly drove off.

“Immediately he kind of just drives all the way around, runs all the stop signs. I gave a little chase and he drove so fast that he ran an intersection and another car hit him,” said Lei. After the crash, the suspect took off yet again, this time losing his sight.

San Francisco Police said this is an open investigation and no arrests have been made. Lei said he’s speaking out to prevent another family’s child from becoming a victim and to ensure that others are aware of their surroundings.

“Can’t just sit here and say everything’s fine and dandy. I’m going to be safe. There are people out there that want to hurt people. They’re sick individuals that we have to watch out for,” said Lei.