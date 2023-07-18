SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A proposed high-rise development in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset District is not “in the world of reality,” according to California State Sen. Scott Weiner. The proposed 600-foot tower which would be located on Sloat Boulevard just a few blocks from Ocean Beach has drawn opposition from the community.

A petition opposing the tower has garnered more than 3,000 signatures. Renderings for the project show a modern, residential tower that would look more at home in SoMa or downtown. The towering structure would be in stark contrast to the neighborhood’s existing two- or three-story buildings.

While community outcry against the development has been widespread, Weiner said the project isn’t serious.

“That tower isn’t a thing,” the state senator said on Twitter. “We need to focus on the projects that are in the world of reality.”

Weiner’s tweet was part of a thread on obstacles to building new housing in San Francisco.

“San Francisco just can’t seem to get out of its own way and let people build homes,” Weiner tweeted. “SF is required to create 82K homes in the next 8 years but keeps finding new ways to make that goal impossible by empowering obstruction and stopping reform.”

Weiner added that he was working alongside fellow state legislators Buffy Wicks, Phil Ting and Matt Haney to strengthen state housing laws and close loopholes used to obstruct new housing.

According to the San Francisco City Planning Department, none of the proposals submitted by the developer of the proposed Sunset tower development have been in compliance with city law.