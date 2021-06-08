Superintendent of Marin County school district arrested for lewd acts with child

MARIN COUNTY, Calif (KRON) – Robert Raines, the superintendent of the Shoreline Unified School District, was arrested Wednesday for lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office received initial reports on June 1st, 2021.

The district placed Raines on administrative leave immediately.

The Marin County Office of Education released the following statement:

“It is the mandate of all schools to follow all relevant laws with regard to any allegations of child abuse. The district took swift and immediate action notifying the Marin County Sheriff’s Office and placed Mr. Raines on leave.”

If anyone has information related to this investigation, please contact Detective Patton at (415) 473-7265.