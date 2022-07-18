SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After hundreds of San Franciscans were displaced due to flooding at the 33 Tehama high rise, Supervisor Matt Dorsey called for the residents to be housed. Dorsey said the residents will not be able to return until late 2022 or early 2023.

Dorsey wrote a letter to Mayor London Breed calling on city officials to find placements for tenants of approximately 60 below-market-rate units at the apartment building. He also wrote to City Attorney David Chiu, requesting a review of whether the building’s ownership is doing what’s legally required for the displaced tenants.

“This is a bad situation that has caused very serious upheaval in the lives of hundreds of residents at 33 Tehama, none more so than the low- and moderate-income renters who are least able to afford near-term housing arrangements on their own,” Dorsey said.

He also wants authorities to look into whether the water main failure that caused the flooding was a result of negligence.

“My request isn’t intended to accuse anyone of specific wrongdoing, but rather to provide the fullest assurance possible to 33 Tehama residents and to all San Franciscans that a months-long housing displacement of this magnitude will be rigorously and independently investigated,” he said.

Hines, which owns the building, told residents that the flooding was caused by a water main failure on the 35th floor. It caused 20,000 gallons of water to flood the building.

KRON4 has spoken with displaced residents about the situation. They voiced their frustration with the apartment’s management, which they say have left some residents without responses.

“Hines continue prioritize profits over the lives of their residents,” said Tyler Patterson, a resident of the building.

Hines originally targeted July 1 for residents to return. Now, the timeline has been pushed back far later.