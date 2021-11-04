Supervisor Wilma Chan’s death puts spotlight on traffic concerns in Alameda

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – People in the East Bay are remembering the life of Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan.

Flowers and candles were part of a growing memorial on Thursday.

Chan was hit by a car in Alameda while she was walking her dog on Wednesday. She later died at a hospital.

The incident has underlined the concerns about speeding and traffic safety in that area..

KRON4’S Haaziq Madyun sat down for a virtual conversation with Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi regarding the investigation into the fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

Madyun asked if it is possible that criminal charges can be filed in this case.

“We are looking at everything in this case and it is still open. It would be inappropriate and too early for me to comment on that,” Chief Joshi said.

What we do know is that around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Alameda City resident and county Supervisor Wilma Chan was hit by an unidentified adult female driver, while she was out for a morning walk with her dog.

She would later die at a local hospital from her injuries.

Supervisor Chan’s death comes in the wake of two previous fatal traffic collisions in Alameda in 2021.

One involved a deadly DUI car-to-car and another vehicle versus pedestrian collision, killing a former Bay Area TV news director.

Madyun asked, “driving over the speed limit, is that something your officers are still enforcing?”

“Our officers are focused on people driving over the speed limit and engaged in any other dangerous vehicle code violations,” Chief Joshi responded.

His investigators are scouring the area near the location of the incident at Fernside and Cambridge for any possible surveillance videos.

“It tells a story. It helps either refute information that’s out there or supports information that is out there. I can tell you that I am saddened by the tragic loss of Supervisor Chan. She made so many contributions and touched so many lives during her 30-years of public service. Like many others in our community, the Alameda Police Department is mourning the loss of Miss Chan,” Chief Joshi responded.