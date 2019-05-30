Supervisors push for universal mental health care in San Francisco

Several supervisors announced on Tuesday “Mental Health SF,” which is a plan for a universal mental health care system for the city.

The plan would create a 24/7 treatment center for anyone who needs help, including substance abuse.

It will be added to the November ballot for a vote by the people of San Francisco.

Supervisor Matt Haney, one of the sponsors, joined KRON4 to talk about the proposal.

