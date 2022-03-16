SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco Supervisors expressed concern on Tuesday as the city’s 90-day emergency declaration for the Tenderloin neighborhood is set to end this month.

The declaration of a state of emergency for the area is a part of Mayor London Breed’s Tenderloin Emergency Intervention plan, which aims to address a plethora of issues that have plagued the downtown neighborhood for years — homelessness, public drug use, open-air drug dealing and violent crime.

The emergency declaration was first approved by the board of supervisors in late December, but the plan is set to expire with no extension in sight.

The declaration was needed in order to allow the city to waive rules around contract procurement and zoning codes to open a Tenderloin Linkage Center to serve as a one-stop shop to voluntarily connect people living on the streets with services and resources. The center, located at 1178 Market St., opened in mid-January.

The emergency declaration also allowed the city to waive certain laws around hiring, in order to promptly hire 200 behavioral health clinicians.

During a hearing at Tuesday’s supervisors meeting, officials with the San Francisco Department of Public Health said that between Jan. 18 and March 7, the center had 15,612 visits, and of those, 3,268 people have been connected to resources such as housing or health care programs.

Supervisor Matt Haney, whose district includes the Tenderloin, said he was thankful for the emergency declaration, but he was critical of the progress.

“We’ve been screaming for help alongside the residents of this neighborhood,” he said. “We’ve lost nearly 700 people a year in the last two years from drug overdoses… Those numbers have not changed in the last two months since this declaration was in place.”

He added, “The conditions in the neighborhood have not changed. The health and safety issues are as real and urgent as ever. The drug dealing and the drug use is very much still there, as bad, if not worse, as before.”

San Francisco Department of Emergency Management Director Mary Ellen Carroll acknowledged that the emergency efforts got off to a rocky start due to a surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to the omicron variant. Despite this, she considers the efforts a success.

“The Linkage Center has been proven to be a place where people will go to seek care and help when they’re ready,” she said. My understanding is that the emergency declaration will expire, but we don’t need that to continue to do this work and we will continue to do so.”

With the emergency declaration ending, the city is hoping to continue using city employees repurposed as disaster service workers at the center through June 30.

Although city data revealed the center has so far helped reverse 35 drug overdoses, some supervisors criticized city officials for not being able to produce data on whether drug overdose deaths have been reduced since the emergency declaration began.

“We’ve never done anything like this for a neighborhood and I think we have a responsibility to the neighborhood to be entirely clear about what we did and what was successful and what comes next,” Haney said. “I don’t think any of us thought we were going to solve the overdose crisis or the challenges of poverty, inequality, and addiction in the Tenderloin in 90 days, but I really, truly hope and believe that this needs to be the beginning of a deep sustained commitment.”

While the 90-day emergency declaration didn’t authorize anything related to policing, the overall Tenderloin Emergency Intervention plan promised increased police presence in the area to crackdown on the flow of drugs coming into the neighborhood.

During the hearing, Tenderloin Captain Chris Canning said that just this week the police department deployed 20 additional officers to the Tenderloin station on top of the 90 full-time officers already employed there.

