OAKLAND (KRON) – The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Monday will vote on approving the sale of the County’s 50% ownership share of the Oakland Coliseum complex to the Oakland Athletics.

If passed, the A’s will begin a 190-day process of reviewing the Coliseum Complex purchase before the sale is finalized.

The remaining half of the Coliseum will continue to be owned by the City of Oakland, according to a statement.

The meeting is scheduled for noon.

