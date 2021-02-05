Supply concerns as COVID-19 mass vaccination sites open in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – There are major supply concerns as more COVID-19 mass vaccination sites are opening up across the Bay Area.

Appointments are filling up fast but without more doses available, there is now concern over how many people those sites will be able to serve.

“This major site will play a significant role in getting our city to a better place,” Mayor London Breed said.

“We will focus on age 65 and older population and make sure they are all inoculated as fast as possible,” Santa Clara County Executive Officer Dr. Jeff Smith said.

On Friday, San Francisco opened its largest mass vaccination site to date at the Moscone Center and Santa Clara County announced next week it will turn Levi’s Stadium into what they hope will become the largest vaccination site in the state.

While visually and geographically different, what the two sites have in common is initially they won’t be able to vaccinate as many people as the sites were set up for.

“Today there is 1,500 appointment at Moscone South, ultimately this clinic can serve 7,000 to 10,000 a day,” Mary Ellen Carroll, with S.F. Department of Emergency Management, said.

“Right now, we are going to start at 5,000 a day and expand to 15,000 a day is our goal based on the amount of vaccine we get,” Dr. Smith said.

That’s the reason for the disparity in what the sites can do, and what they are going to do a shortage of vaccine.

“That is the question of the day how much will we get next, we just don’t know yet,” Carroll said.

While there are no promises supply will increase, local government officials, say there is reason to be optimistic.

“Both the state and the feds have indicated we will see more vaccine as time progresses,” Carroll said.

“There have been reassurances that we will get adequate vaccine volumes to continue,” Dr. Smith said.

There is some optimism supplies will improve and officials make it clearer when supply does increase these sites are ready to go to handle much larger numbers.