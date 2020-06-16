Support grows for BLM in San Francisco where CEO confronted homeowner over chalk message

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The sidewalks in front of a home in San Francisco are covered in support for James Juanillo, who made national headlines after a viral video showed him being harassed by a cosmetics CEO for writing in chalk “Black Lives Matter” along the side of the home he lives in.

Signs that can be read in front of the home read “I Support Juanillo” and “Empathy not apathy.”

People have also written the name of George Floyd, as well as “No justice, no peace” and a BLM banner is seen from the window.

This all started a few days ago when LaFace CEO Lisa Alexander began questioning Juanillo outside his home.

The video went viral on Twitter soon after it was posted.

Juanillo, who is Filipino, says he didn’t think he needed to explain himself to Alexander or her partner Robert Larkins, except for saying he has lived there since 2002.

Alexander threatens to call the police and she did.

Since the video went viral, Alexander has since been ousted from her role as LaFace Skincare CEO, and Larkins has been fired from his San Francisco financial firm.

Alexander has since apologized saying in part “when I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did.”

A bigger conversation has stemmed from this entire incident, with people expressing themselves with chalk on the sidewalks, all in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

