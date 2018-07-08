Support grows for SF pedicab driver injured in hit-and-run Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- - A pedicab cyclist in San Francisco is still recovering after he was badly injured by a hit-and-run driver.

On June 27, a driver hit Kevin Manning at Embarcadero and Sansome while he was working with Cabrio Pedicab for a sixth-year.

Matt Montgomery, a pedicab cyclist, said he was shocked and sad when he heard the news.

"I know Kevin, he's a great guy. It's terrible this happened to him we all hope he's doing okay," he said.

A GoFundMe page has raised $27,000 for Manning's medical expenses since the crash two weeks ago.

Brian Wiedenmeier, Executive Director of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition says they've been advocating for protected bike lanes on Embarcadero for years.

Wiedenmeier said, "according to the city's original timeline, final designs for a protected bike lane in the Embarcadero were supposed to be approved over a year ago and the city and the port continue to delay."

San Francisco's Vision Zero research shows the Embarcadero to be a high-risk area for cyclist injuries.

