Supporters defend San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin against recall

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Supporters of San Francisco’s District Attorney are defending his policies despite a recall effort.

Chesa Boudin will likely face a recall election next year after more than 80,000 people, including two former city prosecutors, are looking to oust the DA.

Supporters of the DA argue this recall started the minute Boudin was voted into office but those joining the recall effort say crime has gotten out of control in the city under Boudin’s watch and it’s because he’s not tough enough on perpetrators.

The recall campaign has submitted more than enough signatures to force an election with next June being the likely time frame for a showdown at the polls.

The recall effort against San Francisco’s DA has picked up steam.

Within the last week, the recall campaign submitted more than 83,000 signatures and two assistant DA’s quit their jobs to join the effort.

It’s the beginning of a fight likely to end next summer.

“I find this recall effort to be very concerning and it should concern every San Franciscan. California is suffering currently a pandemic of recall madness,” Mark Leno said.

Chesa Boudin supporter and former State Senator Mark Leno says this recall effort has been driven by misinformation.

Those pushing for a recall believe the city has gotten less safe and Boudin’s lack of prosecuting crimes is the main contributor.

Leno argues the facts say differently.

“This district attorney has a higher prosecution rate than his predecessors and a higher prosecution rate than other DA’s in the Bay Area,” Leno said.

One of those in support of recall includes a former prosecutor who says she quit the DA’s office over Boudin’s extreme and radical approach to crime.

“I believe that he simply lacks a desire and willingness to do what it takes to effectively prosecute crime in San Francisco. Nothing about me speaking out is personal or political with respect to Chesa,” Brooke Jenkins said.

Boudin’s backers say his plan was to reform the criminal justice system in the city and is making good on that promise.

The group “Stand With Chesa” is blaming the effort on a Republican-led distraction fueled by fear-mongering.

“I think the folks who are doing this should be ashamed of themselves,” Leno said.

The recall vote next June would happen just 16 months before Boudin would be up for reelection.

In California, more than 70 recall campaigns have been set in motion so far this year.

Most notably the one involving Governor Gavin Newsom who defeated the recall effort in a landslide.