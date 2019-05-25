Supporting Blue Star Moms

Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor those who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces, but this weekend we thought we’d take the opportunity to remember those who are currently in active duty.

Our health expert, Karen Owoc, is here with some morale boosters to support our military.

Karen says Blue Star Moms is a San Francisco Bay Area service organization located in Danville. They first came together shortly after the terrorist’s attacks on 9/11.

Three moms turned to each for strength and support — Between the 3 of them, they had 4 sons in the U.S. Army.

Since there were no support groups in Northern California, they reached out in their community and organized their first meeting in Nov. 2001 and 30 moms attended.

Since that time, they’ve become an official chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., a national organization that formed during World War II.

Their main mission is to send care packages overseas. They also support Veterans Outreach, Wounded Soldiers, and Gold Star Families.

Most people don’t realize that when troops are not at a large base, their supply chain is nonexistent. Blue Star Moms try to send items they cannot get otherwise.

Items they can really use:

Men’s crew socks (plain black or white)

Foot powder

AA and AAA batteries

Protein bars

Baby wipes

Decks of cards

Travel sized toiletries

Peanut butter-to-go

Flavor packets to add to water bottles (like Crystal Light)

Handwritten notes to our troops!

Donation Drop-off in Contra Costa County is at the Coldwell Banker at the Livery:

671 San Ramon Valley Blvd.

Danville, CA 94526

Mon-Fri, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sat-Sun, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Other Bay Area Blue Star Mom chapters include Marin, Piedmont, and San Jose.

