Surf rescue underway in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A person was safely brought to land after fire crews conducted a surf rescue in San Francisco on Saturday morning.
Fire officials posted to Twitter around 11:20 a.m. reporting the rescue in the area of Seal Rocks and Cliff House.
Officials reported that the patient is now being evaluated by paramedics.
Check back for more details as this is developing.
