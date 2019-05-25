Surf rescue underway in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A person was safely brought to land after fire crews conducted a surf rescue in San Francisco on Saturday morning.

Fire officials posted to Twitter around 11:20 a.m. reporting the rescue in the area of Seal Rocks and Cliff House.

Officials reported that the patient is now being evaluated by paramedics.

BREAKING: SURF RESCUE IN PROGRESS AT SEAL ROCK/ CLIFF HOUSE. #SFFD UNITS ON SCENE RESCUE IN PROGRESS. @SandraLeeFewer @MattHaneySF #yoursffd pic.twitter.com/St7ZzZObZF — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 25, 2019

