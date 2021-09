SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – A surf rescue is underway in Santa Cruz on Monday night, according to Cal Fire officials.

Cal Fire CZU posted to Twitter around 8:52 p.m. saying they responded to a surf rescue at Laguna Beach near Davenport.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office and California State Parks took over the investigation.

At this time, no other details have been released.

CAL FIRE and assisting agencies responded to another surf rescue incident at Laguna Beach near Davenport tonight. The investigation has been turned over to the @SantaCruzSO1 and California State Parks. pic.twitter.com/6reaa3I0PT — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 21, 2021

Check back for details as KRON4 learns more.