SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A surfer in distress at Sutro Baths was rescued on Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department said. The department received a call from a witness around 12:10 p.m.

Surf rescue crews then sent four swimmers to retrieve the individual. They were able to get the surfer back on shore. SFFD added the rescue swimmers got some cuts from the rocks.

The surfer was evaluated and released. SFFD said the only complaint the surfer had was he was cold.

Video from the Citizen App of the scene can be viewed in the media player above. Sutro Baths is located on the northwest corner of San Francisco, just north of Ocean Beach.